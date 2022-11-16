Medvedev Says Russia May Seize Property of Foreign Investors in Response to UN Resolution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russia will have to seize the money and property of private investors of some foreign countries, if they adopt "national acts on stealing Russian assets" on the basis of the UN resolution on reparations for Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

The UN General Assembly on Monday voted in favor of the resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation mechanism for damages caused by Russia to Ukraine during its special military operation. Moscow opposed the resolution as a legally non-binding document. The Kremlin also accused Western countries of trying to steal Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves for reparations, and pledged to do everything possible to return the seized assets.

"We will have no choice, if national acts on stealing Russian assets are adopted based on the UN General Assembly's decision that was sucked out by the enemy countries from a known place.

It will be necessary to irrevocably seize the money and property of private investors from such countries, although they (investors) are not responsible for fools in their governments," Medvedev said on Telegram.

The funds of foreign private investors in Russia amount to $300 billion, which is enough to compensate for what has been stolen from the country, the Russian official added.

Medvedev also called the UN resolution on reparations to Ukraine "a lawless decision."

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The measures include freezing Russia's foreign Currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks, among many other restrictions.