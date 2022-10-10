Medvedev Says Russia Will Conduct More Attacks Against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Ukraine will face more attacks after massive missile strikes on Kiev and other cities on Monday morning.

"The first episode is over. There will be others... I will express my personal position...

The Ukrainian state in its current configuration with the Nazi political regime will pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia. Therefore, in addition to protecting our people and protecting the country's borders, the goal of our future actions ... should be a complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.