UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Says Russia Will Do Everything To Prevent Third World War, Nuclear Disaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Medvedev Says Russia Will Do Everything to Prevent Third World War, Nuclear Disaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Russia would do everything to prevent the third world war and a nuclear disaster and that global tensions were likely to continue "indefinitely" until Russia receives necessary security guarantees.

"If we do not receive them (suitable security guarantees), the tension will persist indefinitely. The world will continue to teeter on the brink of the third world war and a nuclear disaster. We will do everything to prevent them," Medvedev said in his article for Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The politician went on to say that Russia had "nothing" to negotiate with the West because trust has been undermined and the events, which took place in 2022, eliminated an opportunity to hold a trust-based dialogue.

Medvedev added that NATO's attempts to expand eastwards were "preparations for waging a war with Russia.

"

On December 3, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the future security architecture of Europe after a peaceful settlement in Ukraine should include security guarantees for Russia.

Earlier in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow was still ready to return to discussions on security guarantees if the West was interested.

Russia referred its proposals on security guarantees to the United States and other NATO countries in December 2021. The document included guarantees that NATO would not further expand to the east, mainly referring to Ukraine's potential accession, and provisions on the non-deployment of offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. The US and NATO countries said Russian demands concerning the alliance's expansion could not be met as the bloc was committed to its open-door policy.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Alliance United States December Sunday World War

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed AlQasimi crowns Yahya Nadi with ‘Sharjah Munshid 14’ title

16 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its ..

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

9 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.