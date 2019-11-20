(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, after meeting rights activists and civic groups on Wednesday, that how his government protected human rights was not perfect but that probably no government was that good.

"We discussed protection of human and citizens' rights... The situation here is not ideal but probably no country can claim its situation is ideal," he said at the Moscow headquarters of the ruling United Russia party.

Medvedev said human rights were promoted both by his party and social institutions.

He cited public liaison offices run by the executive and political parties across Russia as a way of addressing public grievances.

"In this sense, public liaison offices are doing a great job. We try to offer all possible assistance through them," the prime minister said.

Roughly 2.5 million people have sought counseling as of early November. Half of them required legal assistance, according to Medvedev. The offices also help citizens deal with problems related to housing, social welfare, health care and education.