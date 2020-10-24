(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The propagation of social splits and support of opposition forces aimed at overthrowing current governments under the guise of democracy are still typical scenarios of modern times, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, has said.

"The typical scenario of unlawful interference in the internal affairs of states is still being repeated: the propagation of social division, support and arming of the opposition to overthrow the present government with a formal reference to democratic values," Medvedev wrote in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions" published on the RT broadcaster's website.

He recalled the 2003 invasion of the international coalition led by the United States, including several NATO countries, to Iraq.

"Under the pretext of combating international terrorism and searching for weapons of mass destruction, the legitimate president of the country Saddam Hussein was deposed and executed, the "authoritarian state" was ruined and the "truly democratic" was established. Everyone knows how it all turned out," Medvedev added.