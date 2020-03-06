UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Says Suggested Joint Russian-Kazakh Measures For Economy Amid COVID-19 Fears

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:59 PM

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he suggested discussing joint Russian-Kazakh measures to address the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the economy during his meeting with the leadership of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he suggested discussing joint Russian-Kazakh measures to address the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the economy during his meeting with the leadership of Kazakhstan.

Medvedev visited the Central Asian country on Thursday and met with Kazakh Security Council Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and National Security Committee Head Karim Massimov.

"I suggested discussing these issues both at the level of the Security Councils and at the government level, of course, bearing in mind the development of joint measures, if necessary, to solve economic problems associated with this [COVID-19] epidemic, which economists already call the 'black swan' as it was impossible to predict [the epidemic] just a month and a half or two months ago; but which had a significant impact on the development of economic processes in the world," Medvedev told reporters.

