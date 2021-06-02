UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Says There Were Cyberattacks From Abroad During Primaries Of United Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Medvedev Says There Were Cyberattacks From Abroad During Primaries of United Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) United Russia party chairman and deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that there were cyberattacks from abroad during primaries of the country's ruling party.

"Of course, they tried to interfere with us, there were all sorts of cyberattacks, including from abroad, by the way. But the system passed the test of strength and managed to ensure everything, including the security of personal data and ... of course, protection against manipulations of results," Medvedev said during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the United Russia party.

