Medvedev Says Threat Of Nuclear Conflict Has Not Passed, But Increased

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Medvedev Says Threat of Nuclear Conflict Has Not Passed, But Increased

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The threat of a nuclear conflict in the world has not passed, it has increased, said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with large Russian media, including RIA Novosti; the politician published an excerpt from the conversation in his Telegram channel.

"Now seriously. Has the threat of a nuclear conflict passed? No, it has not passed, it has increased," Medvedev said.

