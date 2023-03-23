Medvedev Says Threat of Nuclear Conflict Has Not Passed, But Increased

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The threat of a nuclear conflict in the world has not passed, it has increased, said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with large Russian media, including RIA Novosti; the politician published an excerpt from the conversation in his Telegram channel.

"Now seriously. Has the threat of a nuclear conflict passed? No, it has not passed, it has increased," Medvedev said.