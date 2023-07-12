Open Menu

Medvedev Says Time For Russia To Take Out Its Cluster Munitions After Tokmak Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Medvedev Says Time for Russia to Take Out Its Cluster Munitions After Tokmak Attack

Nals of cluster munitions after the Ukrainian forces used this type of weapons to shell Tokmak, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) It is time for Russia to take out its arsenals of cluster munitions after the Ukrainian forces used this type of weapons to shell Tokmak, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Zaporizhzhia Region emergency services said that Tokmak has been shelled with cluster munitions.

"They reported that Tokmak was shelled with cluster munitions. So, it's time to uncover our arsenals of this inhumane weapon," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

