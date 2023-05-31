Medvedev Says UK Officials Can Be Considered Legitimate Military Target for Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, commenting on remarks by UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly, said on Wednesday that UK officials can be considered a legitimate military target as the United Kingdom is "de facto" at war with Russia.

"Today, the UK acts as Ukraine's ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e., de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia. That being the case, any of its public officials (either military, or civil, who facilitate the war) can be considered as a legitimate military target," Medvedev tweeted.

He added that London's actions can be qualified as being at war in accordance with various norms of international law, including the Hague and Geneva conventions.

On Tuesday, Cleverly evaded a question about Kiev's involvement in the morning drone attacks on Moscow, but stated that Ukraine has the right to "project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine itself."

Since the very beginning of Russia's military operation in February 2022, the United Kingdom has been supplying Ukraine with all kinds of military assistance, including training of personnel and modern weaponry, such as Storm Shadow cruise missiles.