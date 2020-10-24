UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Says UN Mechanisms Helped Humanity Avert World War III

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Medvedev Says UN Mechanisms Helped Humanity Avert World War III

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The mechanisms laid down in the UN Charter have largely helped humanity to avert World War III, although international players have not always learned the right lessons from the past, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions."

"Despite all the problems and crises that the United Nations and its member states have faced over these years, it is hard to disagree that it is largely thanks to the international legal and political mechanisms established by the UN Charter that we managed to avoid plunging into an all-out third world war and deal with many critical issues when shaping the post-war world order," Medvedev's article published by the RT channel read.

The prominent Russian politician added that the world still managed to repeat its past mistakes.

"I will remind you that, when the UN founding members, including the USSR, created the Organization, they formulated its mission, which includes three principles: commitment to a stable and safe world, promotion of human rights and building a more just world order," Medvedev wrote.

He noted that the UN agencies have put in a lot of effort to protect the world and to launch mechanisms for settling conflicts within a legal framework.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia World War All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

9 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

10 hours ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

10 hours ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

10 hours ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.