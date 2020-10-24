Medvedev Says UN Mechanisms Helped Humanity Avert World War III

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The mechanisms laid down in the UN Charter have largely helped humanity to avert World War III, although international players have not always learned the right lessons from the past, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions."

"Despite all the problems and crises that the United Nations and its member states have faced over these years, it is hard to disagree that it is largely thanks to the international legal and political mechanisms established by the UN Charter that we managed to avoid plunging into an all-out third world war and deal with many critical issues when shaping the post-war world order," Medvedev's article published by the RT channel read.

The prominent Russian politician added that the world still managed to repeat its past mistakes.

"I will remind you that, when the UN founding members, including the USSR, created the Organization, they formulated its mission, which includes three principles: commitment to a stable and safe world, promotion of human rights and building a more just world order," Medvedev wrote.

He noted that the UN agencies have put in a lot of effort to protect the world and to launch mechanisms for settling conflicts within a legal framework.