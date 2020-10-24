UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Says UN Security Council Assessments Allow To See 'Who Is Right And Who Is Wrong'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Only assessments made by the UN Security Council help understand who is responsible for military conflicts and avoid fake news, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions."

"In many corners of the world, hotbeds of military confrontation persist, people are dying every day.

As a rule, it takes a coordinated legal assessment of a situation by the UN Security Council to understand who is right and who is wrong, who is the aggressor and who is the victim. Otherwise in the era of fake news, falsification of facts and hybrid warfare, there is the risk that black would be presented as white, unlawful as legitimate, and true facts would be buried behind catchy tv images and social media posts," Medvedev said in an article published on the RT channel's website.

