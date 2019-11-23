Medvedev Says United Russia Party Needs to Become 'Invincible' for 2021 General Elections

Russia Prime Minister and United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that the party needed to become practically "invincible" during the upcoming 2021 general elections by renewing its program of action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russia Prime Minister and United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that the party needed to become practically "invincible" during the upcoming 2021 general elections by renewing its program of action.

"We need to try to make the party practically invincible to our political opponents and be open to anyone who needs our help," Medvedev said at the party's congress.

The party chairman added that the party needed to be self critical and modernize its goals in line with contemporary issues and that the party's goal was to win the elections "fairly, confidently and undeniably.

"

Medvedev also added that independent candidates from the United Russia party had probably confused voters in previous elections and urged those who wanted to run independently to leave the party ranks.

"Running as independents, some of our colleagues from United Russia most likely confused voters .. I think United Russia members should be proud of their party and if someone does not want to be in its ranks, they should leave it so that those who believe in the party's future can join," Medvedev said.