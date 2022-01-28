Medvedev Says US in Some Cases Turned Blind Eye to Drug Trafficking in Afghanistan

The situation with drug trafficking in Afghanistan is extremely dramatic, and there were cases when NATO and the United States turned a blind eye to this, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The situation with drug trafficking in Afghanistan is extremely dramatic, and there were cases when NATO and the United States turned a blind eye to this, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The official noted that since 2001 when the US sent troops to Afghanistan, drug traffic in the country had grown by about 40 times, calling the current situation "super-dramatic."

"Trillions of Dollars have been spent, the population is still poor, very poor, and drug trafficking is growing. Moreover, we are aware of cases when the contingent present there, the international one, in fact, that of NATO, American, simply turned a blind eye to this," Medvedev said.