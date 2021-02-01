UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Says US-Russia Relations Under Trump Disappointing, Biden's Team Not Too Friendly

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:42 PM

Medvedev Says US-Russia Relations Under Trump Disappointing, Biden's Team Not Too Friendly

Bilateral relations between Russia and the United States during Donald Trump's presidency were disappointing, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, adding that Moscow gets a sense that many members of Joe Biden's team, while known to Russia, are "not too friendly."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Bilateral relations between Russia and the United States during Donald Trump's presidency were disappointing, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, adding that Moscow gets a sense that many members of Joe Biden's team, while known to Russia, are "not too friendly."

"Our work with the previous administration was a disappointment. The president of the United States, already the former one, Donald Trump, was really a friendly person and to all intents and purposes showed a desire to get along with the Russians, as he said, but nothing of the sort happened," Medvedev said during an interview with Russian media outlets.

The Security Council deputy chairman said that many elements of the "American establishment" attempted to thwart Trump's desire to establish good relations with Russia, especially at the 2018 Russia-US summit in Helsinki.

"Therefore, his desire, including the 2018 summit that took place based on the initiative of the United States, did not lead to any results. He probably wanted results, but he was always criticized for dancing to the Russians' tune and that he was practically our agent.

Naturally, they drove him into a corner from which it was difficult to get out. Therefore, all was the same, a never-ending stream of sanctions," Medvedev said.

Russia is already well acquainted with many members of the Biden administration, Medvedev stated, noting that a large number of the incoming officials held high-ranking roles under ex-President Barack Obama.

"And these people too, frankly speaking, are not too friendly towards Russia. They are not at all different. I do not know how they will act now, but in any case, it can be assumed that things will be as before," the Security Council deputy chairman said.

According to Medvedev, the US does not consider it necessary to normalize relations with Russia at this stage. Nevertheless, Moscow is ready to work with a "legitimate" president, whether they are a Democrat or Republican, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his first conversation with Joe Biden during a phone call this past Thursday. The talks led to both sides extending the New START treaty, the only remaining arms control deal still in force between Russia and the United States, for five years.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Moscow Russia Trump Helsinki Vladimir Putin Same Lead United States 2018 Media All From

Recent Stories

This Chinese New Year stay focused and determined ..

12 minutes ago

Military topples elected govt in Myanmar

14 minutes ago

Faisal Javed hails PM direct interaction with peop ..

24 seconds ago

Russia's Medvedev on Talks With Japan on Kuril Isl ..

26 seconds ago

Russia's Medvedev Says New START Extension Is Bene ..

29 seconds ago

S. Korea's export keeps double-digit growth in Jan ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.