MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Bilateral relations between Russia and the United States during Donald Trump's presidency were disappointing, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, adding that Moscow gets a sense that many members of Joe Biden's team, while known to Russia, are "not too friendly."

"Our work with the previous administration was a disappointment. The president of the United States, already the former one, Donald Trump, was really a friendly person and to all intents and purposes showed a desire to get along with the Russians, as he said, but nothing of the sort happened," Medvedev said during an interview with Russian media outlets.

The Security Council deputy chairman said that many elements of the "American establishment" attempted to thwart Trump's desire to establish good relations with Russia, especially at the 2018 Russia-US summit in Helsinki.

"Therefore, his desire, including the 2018 summit that took place based on the initiative of the United States, did not lead to any results. He probably wanted results, but he was always criticized for dancing to the Russians' tune and that he was practically our agent.

Naturally, they drove him into a corner from which it was difficult to get out. Therefore, all was the same, a never-ending stream of sanctions," Medvedev said.

Russia is already well acquainted with many members of the Biden administration, Medvedev stated, noting that a large number of the incoming officials held high-ranking roles under ex-President Barack Obama.

"And these people too, frankly speaking, are not too friendly towards Russia. They are not at all different. I do not know how they will act now, but in any case, it can be assumed that things will be as before," the Security Council deputy chairman said.

According to Medvedev, the US does not consider it necessary to normalize relations with Russia at this stage. Nevertheless, Moscow is ready to work with a "legitimate" president, whether they are a Democrat or Republican, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his first conversation with Joe Biden during a phone call this past Thursday. The talks led to both sides extending the New START treaty, the only remaining arms control deal still in force between Russia and the United States, for five years.