UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Sees COVID-19 Response Measures In Big Russian Cities As Tough Yet Adequate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:17 PM

Medvedev Sees COVID-19 Response Measures in Big Russian Cities as Tough Yet Adequate

The measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that are currently in place in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other big cities across Russia are tough but adequate for the existing situation, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that are currently in place in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other big cities across Russia are tough but adequate for the existing situation, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference.

Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and other big cities are certainly much more affected by the pandemic, since there are more people there, and more virus carriers have initially come from abroad there, so the virus spreads much quicker, Medvedev explained.

"This is why tough measures are in place in these cities, but I see this as adequate to the current situation," Medvedev said.

The official expressed his support for the decisions made by the Moscow authorities and Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, including the pass-system for movement across the city.

"I am not sure that there will not be any need to introduce tougher restrictions, although I would certainly prefer to avoid this scenario," Medvedev added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go further Rs. 20 down

45 seconds ago

Afghan COVID-19 Count Rises by 66 New Cases to 906 ..

14 seconds ago

Japan offers $930 virus stimulus payment to all re ..

15 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Exce ..

17 seconds ago

WWII veteran, 99, raises 18 mn for UK health work ..

18 seconds ago

Aqib Javed opposes cricket matches without spectat ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.