Medvedev Sees COVID-19 Response Measures in Big Russian Cities as Tough Yet Adequate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that are currently in place in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other big cities across Russia are tough but adequate for the existing situation, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference.

Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and other big cities are certainly much more affected by the pandemic, since there are more people there, and more virus carriers have initially come from abroad there, so the virus spreads much quicker, Medvedev explained.

"This is why tough measures are in place in these cities, but I see this as adequate to the current situation," Medvedev said.

The official expressed his support for the decisions made by the Moscow authorities and Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, including the pass-system for movement across the city.

"I am not sure that there will not be any need to introduce tougher restrictions, although I would certainly prefer to avoid this scenario," Medvedev added.