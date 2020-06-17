UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Slams Rejection Of Russia's UN Resolution Promoting Sanctions Lift Amid Pandemic

Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev qualified the decision by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Ukraine and Georgia to block Russia's United Nations draft resolution calling for sanctions relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, slamming the move as "immoral" and "irresponsible."

In April, the US, the UK, the EU, Ukraine and Georgia blocked the Russia-drafted UN General Assembly resolution that called for lifting unilateral sanctions hindering COVID-19 response, providing assistance to the worst-hit countries, and rejecting trade wars.

"The United States, the EU, Great Britain, Ukraine and Georgia immediately blocked Russia's draft resolution at the UN General Assembly. Given the pandemic, this decision cannot be described other than immoral and irresponsible," Medvedev said in his article for the "Russia in Global Affairs" magazine.

Russia was accused of pursuing its own interests, although the resolution focused on countries facing extreme difficulties, such as Venezuela and Iran, the Security Council deputy chairman recalled.

Medvedev pointed to the need for an "open and vigorous" global cooperation on both research and business on the basis of international law.

"In the meantime, political cooperation is lagging far behind the expert dialogue, in which over 70 countries are already participating. Politicians can be credited only with the prompt provision of relief to the countries most affected by the pandemic, which, of course, is a great deal," Medvedev went on to say.

The official expressed the belief that political differences should be ironed out in order to stimulate dialogue amid the coronavirus pandemic.



