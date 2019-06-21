UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Slams Zourabichvili's Remarks About Russia's Alleged Interest In Tbilisi Unrest

Fri 21st June 2019

Medvedev Slams Zourabichvili's Remarks About Russia's Alleged Interest in Tbilisi Unrest

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described on Friday Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili's remarks claiming that Russia was allegedly interested in the unrest in Georgia as unprofessional and suggested that the head of state was either unaware of what was going on or intentionally distorted the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described on Friday Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili's remarks claiming that Russia was allegedly interested in the unrest in Georgia as unprofessional and suggested that the head of state was either unaware of what was going on or intentionally distorted the situation.

"It seems to me that the statement is extremely unprofessional. Maybe it is just that she has not, as they say, got up to speed [with the situation] yet, or [she] deliberately distorts the situation," Medvedev told reporters when asked to comment on the Georgian president's remarks.

The Russian prime minister added that it was sad that the head of state made such remarks.

"Well-known political events, which are linked to the internal political struggle between the radical opposition and the forces that are now in power, are taking place in Georgia. Attempts to blame it all on Russia look simply like a distortion of the real situation ... But let us hope that the Georgian people will figure it all out," Medvedev added.

Protests erupted in Tbilisi on Thursday over Russian delegates' participation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Radicals tried to storm the parliament's building, demanding the resignation of parliament's speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

