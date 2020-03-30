Medvedev Stresses Importance of Self-Discipline to Prevent Negative COVID-19 Scenario

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) More serious restrictive measures will be required in Russia if the spread of the coronavirus infection takes a negative course, self-discipline is needed to prevent such a scenario, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev stressed that "all the necessary measures are being taken in the fight against the coronavirus" and thanked Russian medical professionals for their non-stop work amid the pandemic.

"Thanks to that we are able to restraint the rapid spread of the disease. Nevertheless, we must be prepared for different scenarios of its development. An unfavorable scenario will require even tougher decisions. Therefore, it is important to do everything to prevent this from happening: carefully consider the President's words, to exercise self-discipline, and above all, simply not to create additional risks for yourself and your loved ones," Medvedev said.