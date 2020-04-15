(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev will meet with Russian business leaders on Wednesday to discuss measures to support the country's economy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting will take place via video conference with the participation of business leaders from a wide range of economic sectors.

One of the main talking points will center on how the government can assist the country's citizens during the economic disruption caused by the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak.

Leaders from United Russia's regional offices had previously contacted Medvedev with a proposal to hold a meeting with the country's business leaders.