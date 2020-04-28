Medvedev to Discuss With United Russia Assistance to Citizens Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) United Russia chairman Dmitry Medvedev will discuss with the ruling party's presidium assistance to citizens and medics in the country during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The party will raise the issue at a meeting of the general council's presidium, which will be held on Tuesday by means of a video conference.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 87,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is about 800. Over 7,340 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,878,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 198,000 people have died from the disease.