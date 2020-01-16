UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev To Remain Leader Of Ruling United Russia Party After Resigning As Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:08 PM

Medvedev to Remain Leader of Ruling United Russia Party After Resigning as Prime Minister

Dmitry Medvedev, who resigned as Russia's prime minister, will remain the leader of the ruling United Russia party, secretary of the party's General Council, Andrey Turchak, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Dmitry Medvedev, who resigned as Russia's prime minister, will remain the leader of the ruling United Russia party, secretary of the party's General Council, Andrey Turchak, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Medvedev informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the entire government was resigning. Later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was planning to introduce the position of the deputy chair of the Security Council and offer the job to Medvedev,

"Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev will remain the chariman of the United Russia party," Turchak said, adding that there were no legislative restrictions for Medvedev to serve as party chairman and the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

Later on Wednesday, the Kremlin's press service announced that Putin had submitted the candidacy of the head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, Mikhail Mishustin, as the new prime minister for consideration by the parliament's lower house. On Thursday, Mishustin said he had spoken to Medvedev and said the acting prime minister planned to work with United Russia in the party format.

""I want to convey greetings from Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, with whom I spoke yesterday. He emphasized once again that he was comfortable working with the faction and hoped that work would continue with United Russia in the party format," Mishustin said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Job Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

We are not playing role of mediator between US, Ir ..

2 minutes ago

Sarfraz  Bugti arrested over charges of kidnappin ..

24 minutes ago

Seedings for next week's Australian Open Grand Sla ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets rise as China, US finally put pen to ..

2 minutes ago

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since ..

2 minutes ago

Heat and 76ers continue to remain hot at home

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.