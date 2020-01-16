Medvedev to Remain Leader of Ruling United Russia Party After Resigning as Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Dmitry Medvedev, who resigned as Russia's prime minister, will remain the leader of the ruling United Russia party, secretary of the party's General Council, Andrey Turchak, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Medvedev informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the entire government was resigning. Later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was planning to introduce the position of the deputy chair of the Security Council and offer the job to Medvedev,

"Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev will remain the chariman of the United Russia party," Turchak said, adding that there were no legislative restrictions for Medvedev to serve as party chairman and the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

Later on Wednesday, the Kremlin's press service announced that Putin had submitted the candidacy of the head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, Mikhail Mishustin, as the new prime minister for consideration by the parliament's lower house. On Thursday, Mishustin said he had spoken to Medvedev and said the acting prime minister planned to work with United Russia in the party format.

""I want to convey greetings from Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, with whom I spoke yesterday. He emphasized once again that he was comfortable working with the faction and hoped that work would continue with United Russia in the party format," Mishustin said.