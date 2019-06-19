UrduPoint.com
Medvedev To Take Part In Russia-Africa Economic Conference On Friday - Russian Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

Medvedev to Take Part in Russia-Africa Economic Conference on Friday - Russian Government

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will participate in the Russia-Africa economic conference, during which he will address the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), on June 21, the Russian government's press service said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will participate in the Russia-Africa economic conference, during which he will address the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), on June 21, the Russian government's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister will take part in the Russia-Africa economic conference, where he will speak at the annual meeting of Afreximbank shareholders. The Russia-Africa economic conference is expected to be attended by more than 1,500 delegates, [who will comprise] representatives of government and business," the statement said.

According to the press service, the conference will focus on Russian-African cooperation in such areas as finance, energy, mining, railroad infrastructure, digital technologies, cybersecurity, health care, education and food security.

Afreximbank was established in 1993 as a joint venture of African governments, African and non-African private investors, and financial institutions in order to develop trade on the continent and beyond. In December 2017, the Russian Export Center became one of the bank's stakeholders, which made Russia the bank's third largest non-regional stakeholder.

