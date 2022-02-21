Medvedev: West Vows to Redraw World Map, Advance to Russian Borders

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The West vows to redraw the map of the world, advance to the borders of Russia, putting Moscow in a stalemate, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday during an extraordinary meeting of the council.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) and the speakers have just described the general situation that has developed in the field of ensuring the security of our country, I mean the attempts of NATO and the United States to finally redraw the map of the world in their favor, advance to the borders and practically put us in a hopeless situation," Medvedev said.

Russia faces a difficult dilemma related to the recognition of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Medvedev said.

He added that he remembered well the events of 2008, when he had made a difficult decision to recognize South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

"It was a lesson for NATO, for a number of European countries that it is impossible to treat Russia this way," he said.

Medvedev said that it could be concluded that the Minsk package of measures would not be implemented by Ukraine, even with Western pressure on Kiev.

"If we talk about the situation that has developed around the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, it is quite obvious that, in any case, in my opinion, which is confirmed by the speeches of my colleagues, Ukraine does not need these territories in principle. In any case, this is a bargaining chip in trade for the status of Ukraine," Medvedev said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not need the implementation of the Minsk agreements, as it will prevent him from being re-elected, he said.

The residents of the DPR and LPR also do not receive support from Ukraine, but, on the contrary, are subjected to mass repressions, Medvedev noted.

"Which is shelling, depriving them of elementary benefits, violation of basic human rights," Medvedev added.

The vast majority of Russian citizens would support the recognition of the Donbas republics, Medvedev said.

The West will ask to return to the dialogue on strategic security after some time, if Russia recognizes Donbas, as it was after 2008, he said.

"The human history is arranged in such a way that sooner or later they will get tired of this situation, and they themselves will ask us to return to discussions, negotiations on all issues of ensuring strategic security. Here, as in Bulgakov's famous work: 'Never ask, they themselves will come and offer everything,'" Medvedev said.

According to him, this happened so in 2008 as well.

"Approximately, events developed this way in 2008-2009. They themselves came and offered to restore relations in all directions," Medvedev said.

"Of course, we always need to avoid sharp corners, but still, the laws of the genre are such that after some time, most likely, the situation associated with the recognition of the respective territories will cool down. This is shown by previous experience," Medvedev said.

If Russia recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the pressure will be overwhelming, but Moscow knows how to counter that, he said.

Recognition of the DPR and LPR will remain the only way out for Moscow if the situation goes according to a negative scenario and there are no signs of improvement, Medvedev said.

About 800,000 Russian citizens live in the unrecognized DPR and LPR, the Security Council cannot ignore this fact, he stressed.