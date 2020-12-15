UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On December 14, 2020, a meeting was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, which was attended by the heads and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors - heads of diplomatic missions and missions to international organizations, heads of consular offices of Turkmenistan abroad

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020) On December 14, 2020, a meeting was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, which was attended by the heads and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors - heads of diplomatic missions and missions to international organizations, heads of consular offices of Turkmenistan abroad.
During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, given to the diplomatic corps of the country during an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, held on December 11 this year, was discussed.


Turkmen diplomats also considered ways of practical implementation of the ideas and initiatives of the Head of State put forward by him at the International Conference "Policy of Neutrality and its Importance in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development", dedicated to the 25th anniversary of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, which took place on December 12, 2020 in Ashgabat.

Related Topics

Ashgabat Turkmenistan December 2020 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reaches five million ..

7 minutes ago

APS Young Martyrs Day: Nation pledges united-stand ..

10 minutes ago

About 60% of Germans Expected to Receive COVID Vac ..

8 minutes ago

Norway to Receive About 500,000 Doses of Pfizer Va ..

8 minutes ago

Moro Hub offers managed security services in regio ..

26 minutes ago

Morocco's Ambassador Says Washington's Stance on W ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.