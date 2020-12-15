Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On December 14, 2020, a meeting was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, which was attended by the heads and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors - heads of diplomatic missions and missions to international organizations, heads of consular offices of Turkmenistan abroad

During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, given to the diplomatic corps of the country during an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, held on December 11 this year, was discussed.



Turkmen diplomats also considered ways of practical implementation of the ideas and initiatives of the Head of State put forward by him at the International Conference "Policy of Neutrality and its Importance in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development", dedicated to the 25th anniversary of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, which took place on December 12, 2020 in Ashgabat.