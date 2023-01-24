Meeting Between Czech, Polish Presidents to Take Place in Nachod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) A meeting between Czech President Milos Zeman and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, will take place in the Czech town of Nachod on Tuesday.

The sides are expected to discuss economic cooperation, common security issues, the energy crisis in the European Union, as well as other pressing topics for the bilateral agenda.

Military assistance to Ukraine will be one of the main points of the talks, since both the Czech Republic and Poland previously announced their intention to deliver German-made Leopard battle tanks to Kiev.

On January 17, Duda said that he was working to gather a coalition of countries willing to supply tanks to Ukraine.