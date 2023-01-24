UrduPoint.com

Meeting Between Czech, Polish Presidents To Take Place In Nachod

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Meeting Between Czech, Polish Presidents to Take Place in Nachod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) A meeting between Czech President Milos Zeman and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, will take place in the Czech town of Nachod on Tuesday.

The sides are expected to discuss economic cooperation, common security issues, the energy crisis in the European Union, as well as other pressing topics for the bilateral agenda.

Military assistance to Ukraine will be one of the main points of the talks, since both the Czech Republic and Poland previously announced their intention to deliver German-made Leopard battle tanks to Kiev.

On January 17, Duda said that he was working to gather a coalition of countries willing to supply tanks to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Energy Crisis European Union Kiev Poland Czech Republic January

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2023

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

41 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

10 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

10 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

10 hours ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.