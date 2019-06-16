UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Between Energy Ministers Of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Iran To Start On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Meeting Between Energy Ministers of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Iran to Start on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A meeting between energy ministers of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, and Iran is set to begin in Tehran on Sunday.

The session will last through Tuesday.

It is expected that after the meeting, further steps aimed at implementing the North-South Energy Corridor project will be specified.

In 2016, the energy ministers of Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Iran signed a road map of the project, envisioning the launch of the corridor in late 2019. The energy corridor is expected to be used for seasonal electricity swaps through third countries, among others.

Related Topics

Electricity Iran Russia Road Armenia Tehran Georgia Sunday 2016 2019

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

37 seconds ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.