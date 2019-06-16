Meeting Between Energy Ministers of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Iran to Start on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A meeting between energy ministers of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, and Iran is set to begin in Tehran on Sunday.

The session will last through Tuesday.

It is expected that after the meeting, further steps aimed at implementing the North-South Energy Corridor project will be specified.

In 2016, the energy ministers of Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Iran signed a road map of the project, envisioning the launch of the corridor in late 2019. The energy corridor is expected to be used for seasonal electricity swaps through third countries, among others.