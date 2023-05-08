Meeting Between Erdogan, Assad May Take Place This Year - Turkish Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) A possible meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, may be held this year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"The next stage is a meeting of the presidents.

I expect this (preparations) will not take much time, (the meeting may take place) this year," Cavusoglu told reporters, answering the question whether Erdogan and Assad may meet after meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in Moscow on May 10.