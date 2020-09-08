Meeting Between Greek, Turkish Military Officials At NATO Delayed Until Thursday - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The meeting between Greek and Turkish military delegations at the NATO headquarters has been postponed to Thursday, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry.
The meeting, organized to discuss the tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, was originally scheduled for Tuesday.