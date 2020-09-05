UrduPoint.com
Meeting Between Indian, Chinese Defense Ministers In Moscow Over - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Meeting Between Indian, Chinese Defense Ministers in Moscow Over - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, have concluded their two-hour long meeting in Moscow, the Indian Defense Ministry said late on Friday.

"The meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow is over.

The meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes," the ministry said.

Singh and Wei, who are currently in Moscow for the ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), met earlier this day to discuss simmering border tensions.

