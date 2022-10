MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The next trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be held on October 31, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, I can (confirm the meeting)," Peskov said.