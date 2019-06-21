UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructively - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:39 PM

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructively - Source

The meeting between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Moldovan President Igor Dodon was constructive, a source in the Russian delegation told reporters on Friday, adding that there was a good chance to give additional impetus to relations between countries after recent political turbulence in Moldova

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The meeting between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Moldovan President Igor Dodon was constructive, a source in the Russian delegation told reporters on Friday, adding that there was a good chance to give additional impetus to relations between countries after recent political turbulence in Moldova.

"The meeting was very constructive, [Medvedev] noted that there is a good chance to give new impetus to the Russian-Moldovan relations, taking into account the changes in the political [landscape] of Moldova," the source said.

According to the source, Medvedev also noted the importance of active cooperation between the countries and confirmed his readiness to develop cooperation with Moldovan colleagues.

The meeting between Medvedev and Dodon took place a few days after the end of a major political crisis in Moldova triggered by the February parliamentary elections. Under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has three months to form a government from the announcement of the vote's results.

If it fails to do, the president has to dissolve the parliament and call new elections.

After three months of political stalemate, the Party of Socialists and right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM managed to get a majority and signed a coalition agreement on June 8. Maia Sandu was elected prime minister by the two parties after Dodon endorsed his candidacy. The following day, however, the Moldovan Constitutional Court ruled the parliamentary agreement and Sandu's appointment to be unconstitutional.

The court also ordered that Dodon's presidential powers be transferred to former Democratic Prime Minister Pavel Filip so that the latter could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

On June 15, the court reconsidered and canceled its previous decisions amid political pressure. Yet, Moldova's parliament authorized the creation of a commission that would investigate what lawmakers called a "coup" attempt by the country's Democratic Party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vote Moldova February June From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

3 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

3 minutes ago

CAA chief issues directives for stoppage of plasti ..

3 minutes ago

England v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.