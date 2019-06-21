Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructively - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The meeting between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Moldovan President Igor Dodon was constructive, a source in the Russian delegation told reporters on Friday, adding that there was a good chance to give additional impetus to relations between countries after recent political turbulence in Moldova

"The meeting was very constructive, [Medvedev] noted that there is a good chance to give new impetus to the Russian-Moldovan relations, taking into account the changes in the political [landscape] of Moldova," the source said.

According to the source, Medvedev also noted the importance of active cooperation between the countries and confirmed his readiness to develop cooperation with Moldovan colleagues.

The meeting between Medvedev and Dodon took place a few days after the end of a major political crisis in Moldova triggered by the February parliamentary elections. Under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has three months to form a government from the announcement of the vote's results.

If it fails to do, the president has to dissolve the parliament and call new elections.

After three months of political stalemate, the Party of Socialists and right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM managed to get a majority and signed a coalition agreement on June 8. Maia Sandu was elected prime minister by the two parties after Dodon endorsed his candidacy. The following day, however, the Moldovan Constitutional Court ruled the parliamentary agreement and Sandu's appointment to be unconstitutional.

The court also ordered that Dodon's presidential powers be transferred to former Democratic Prime Minister Pavel Filip so that the latter could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

On June 15, the court reconsidered and canceled its previous decisions amid political pressure. Yet, Moldova's parliament authorized the creation of a commission that would investigate what lawmakers called a "coup" attempt by the country's Democratic Party.