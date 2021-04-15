Meeting Between Modi, Putin May Be Held in Second Half of 2021 - Indian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) A meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin may be held in the second half of the year, Indian Ambassador in Moscow Datla Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Thursday.

"Due to the pandemic, the meeting between the Indian prime minister and the Russian president was postponed to a later date. It will take place in the second half of this year. There is no exact date yet," the diplomat told reporters.