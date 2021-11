Meeting Between Prime Ministers of China, Russia to Be Held Online on Nov 30 - Beijing

A regular meeting between Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be held online on November 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A regular meeting between Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be held online on November 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold the 26th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China via videoconference on November 30," Zhao told a press conference.