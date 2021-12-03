UrduPoint.com

Meeting Between Putin, BiH Presidium Member Useful - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a useful and face-to-face meeting with Serb member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Milorad Dodik, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"Yes, we did not make a statement (about the meeting). Indeed, the president of Republika Srpska visited President Putin, they met, it was a face-to-face meeting in the Kremlin. Very useful and thorough," Peskov said.

