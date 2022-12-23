MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, is scheduled for the next year, the presidents remain in constant contact, Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor has told Sputnik.

When asked about the meeting between the presidents, the ambassador said it is expected in 2023. He recalled that the leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand in September and had a phone conversation last Friday, adding that the contacts will continue.

The ambassador added that the leaders will definitely meet regardless of the format of the meeting.