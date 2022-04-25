(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba in Istanbul is not yet being prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) A meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba in Istanbul is not yet being prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"Not yet," Rudenko told reporters when asked a corresponding question.

Commenting on the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, the diplomat said that it can take place as soon as there are meaningful agreements, while by now there are none.