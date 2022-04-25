UrduPoint.com

Meeting Between Russia's Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Not Being Prepared - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Meeting Between Russia's Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Not Being Prepared - Foreign Ministry

A meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba in Istanbul is not yet being prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) A meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba in Istanbul is not yet being prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"Not yet," Rudenko told reporters when asked a corresponding question.

Commenting on the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, the diplomat said that it can take place as soon as there are meaningful agreements, while by now there are none.

Related Topics

Russia Istanbul

Recent Stories

China launches atmospheric environment monitoring ..

China launches atmospheric environment monitoring satellite

49 seconds ago
 China's space station to enter new phase of applic ..

China's space station to enter new phase of application

50 seconds ago
 NHA plans upgradation, dualization of N-35 section ..

NHA plans upgradation, dualization of N-35 section

52 seconds ago
 Four drug peddlers arrested in Kohat

Four drug peddlers arrested in Kohat

55 seconds ago
 IHC suspends order directing ECP to decide foreign ..

IHC suspends order directing ECP to decide foreign funding case in 30 days

32 minutes ago
 Rs331.022 million spent on maintenance Parliament ..

Rs331.022 million spent on maintenance Parliament House in last 3 fiscal years

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.