Meeting Between Syrian Gov't, Opposition Being Prepared Within Astana Framework - Zarif

Meeting Between Syrian Gov't, Opposition Being Prepared Within Astana Framework - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A session of talks between the Syrian government and opposition is being prepared within the Astana framework, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

"We held a summit of leaders of the Astana guarantors in the format of a video conference in Tehran.

We will also convene a face-to-face meeting when conditions are appropriate [due to the pandemic], as our colleagues, who went to Geneva to help in negotiations of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, have held a tripartite meeting there," Zarif said.

"There will be a meeting at the level of ministers whenever necessary. As of now, the thing that we are working on is a session between the Syrian government and opposition blocs within the Astana framework," Zarif added.

