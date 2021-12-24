UrduPoint.com

Meeting Detween Japanese, US Foreign, Defense Ministers May Be Held Online - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The meeting between the Japanese and US foreign and defense ministers may be held virtually and not in person in Washington, as planned, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

Tokyo and Washington are currently developing options to abandon the face-to-face summit, which was scheduled for January 7 in Washington, in favor of an online meeting.

This measure is explained by the aggravated epidemiological situation in the United States against the background of a sharp spread of the omicron strain.

