Meeting In The MFA Of Turkmenistan With The Representatives Of The UN And Its Structural Agencies Working In The Country

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:22 PM

Meeting in the MFA of Turkmenistan with the representatives of the UN and its structural agencies working in the country

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov held a meeting with the representatives of the United Nations and its structural agencies working in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov held a meeting with the representatives of the United Nations and its structural agencies working in Turkmenistan.


The meeting was focused on the main topic of the recent telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan GurbangulyBerdimuhamedov and the Secretary-General of the United Nations AntónioGuterres.


As the chief of the external political agency has mentioned, the President of Turkmenistan and the UN Secretary-General reiterated the high level of cooperation, as well as discussed the urgent matters of the international agenda, particularly the social and economic situation in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, the parties considered the opportunities for the perfection of collaboration by strengthening joint efforts. Thus, the Turkmen side is ready to present its experience and possibilities for the resolution of problems and is designing a National plan under the auspices of the UN.


Based on the aforesaid, Minister underlined the need to intensify cooperation with all the UN structures functioning in Turkmenistan for the implementation of the goals voiced by the Head of State that are aimed at overall wellbeing.
The representatives of international organizations highly appraised the actions of the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as the openness of the country and its commitment to establish the international mechanisms in the field of healthcare, food security, and transport.

It was stated that the given telephone conversation serves as a vivid proof of friendship, trust and mutual understanding between Turkmenistan and the United Nations.
It was emphasized that Turkmenistan, being an active member of the UN intends to cooperate further with its international partners for the search of effective resolutions and approaches to the challenges and threats of modern times.

