Meeting Of Armenian Parliament's Council Canceled Due To Lack Of Quorum - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:00 AM

Meeting of Armenian Parliament's Council Canceled Due to Lack of Quorum - Lawmaker

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The meeting of the Armenian parliament's council, which was scheduled to discuss the extraordinary session of the legislative body, did not take place due to the lack of a quorum, Naira Zohrabyan, a lawmaker from the Prosperous Armenia opposition faction, head of the standing parliamentary commission for the protection of human rights and public affairs, told Sputnik.

A massive opposition rally was held in Yerevan on Wednesday, its participants demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due to his signing of an agreement on a ceasefire in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh.

Among the demands of the demonstrators was the convening of an extraordinary session of parliament to discuss the resignation of the prime minister.

"The meeting of the parliamentary council did not take place due to the lack of a quorum, lawmakers from the [ruling] My Step faction did not appear. Today the meeting will not be held," Zohrabyan said.

More Stories From World

