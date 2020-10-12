Meeting of Council of CIS Heads of State, Set for October 16, Was Postponed - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, previously scheduled for October 16 in Tashkent, was postponed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"The terms of the meeting have been postponed," Peskov said.