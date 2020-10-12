UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Council Of CIS Heads Of State, Set For October 16, Was Postponed - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Meeting of Council of CIS Heads of State, Set for October 16, Was Postponed - Kremlin

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, previously scheduled for October 16 in Tashkent, was postponed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, previously scheduled for October 16 in Tashkent, was postponed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"The terms of the meeting have been postponed," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Tashkent October

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

43 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

43 minutes ago

Addl IGP PHP visits under-construction Police Line ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss Expert Group Revises Forecast for 2020 GDP D ..

3 minutes ago

Mexican Health Ministry Confirms 1st Case of Both ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.