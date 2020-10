Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan Begins in Geneva - Spokesperson

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov began in Geneva, Spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said Friday.

