Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of Russia, Ukraine On Agenda - Erdogan's Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 01:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine was on the agenda, it is necessary for the initialing of the agreements reached.

"During the talks between Mr. President and his colleagues from Ukraine and Russia, an agreement was reached to continue contacts in this context.

Here work is being done both by our foreign minister, defense minister, and administrations. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine to initial the agreements is on the agenda, which will already be presented to the leaders, is on the agenda," Kalin said in an interview with the TRT Haber broadcaster.

It is too early to talk about the date of the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul, as there are still many issues that need to be discussed, he noted.

