Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria Being Prepared - Cavusoglu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) A meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria is being prepared; the Russian side offered a technical meeting next week in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"Preparations are underway for a meeting of foreign ministers. We are planning a quadripartite meeting.

The Russian side has offered holding a technical meeting next week as a preparation for the meeting of foreign ministers. Our deputy foreign minister will go to Moscow. The Iranian side will also take part in this meeting. At the next stage, at a convenient time for all of us, a meeting of foreign ministers will be held. Next week, a quadripartite meeting of technical delegations will be held in Moscow, we have received such an invitation, we will take part in it," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Ankara.

