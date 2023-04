Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria, Iran Planned in Early May - Ankara

It is planned to hold a meeting between foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran in Moscow in early May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) It is planned to hold a meeting between foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran in Moscow in early May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"There is a proposal from the Russian side (to hold the meeting) in the first ten days of May, it is planned in this interval," Cavusoglu told TRT Haber.