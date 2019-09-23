UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of French, Iranian Foreign Ministers Starts In New York - Iran's Mission To UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The meeting between French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, has started in New York, the head of the media office of the Iranian Mission to the UN, Alireza Miryousefi, said on Monday.

"@JZarif's meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian just started," Miryousefi wrote on Twitter.

Zarif said on Friday that meeting of the Iran Six foreign ministers would be held in New York on September 25, adding that he intended to also hold bilateral talks with Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

On Sunday, Le Drian said that Paris expected Iran to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal. At the same time, he added that the possibility of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, was not the key issue, noting that return to de-escalation should be prioritized.

The United States has imposed a series of economic and individual sanctions on Iran after leaving the nuclear agreement in 2018. Trump said he wanted to renegotiate what he called a horrible one-sided deal. 

