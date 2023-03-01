Meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers to Take Place in New Delhi

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) A meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will take place in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Wednesday.

The event will be held from March 1-2, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, among other officials, expected to attend.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will chair the meeting as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.