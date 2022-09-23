UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of G20 Trade Ministers Ends Without Final Declaration Due To Split Over Ukraine : Zulkifli Hasan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Meeting of G20 Trade Ministers Ends Without Final Declaration Due to Split Over Ukraine : Zulkifli Hasan

The meeting between trade, investment, and industry ministers of the G20 countries in Bali ended without a joint declaration due to geopolitical differences amid the situation in Ukraine, Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The meeting between trade, investment, and industry ministers of the G20 countries in Bali ended without a joint declaration due to geopolitical differences amid the situation in Ukraine, Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Friday.

"Out of 27 paragraphs (of a common declaration), 26 were agreed on and one was not. The paragraph that was not agreed upon concerns geopolitical issues. There was no consensus," the minister was quoted by the national ANTARA news agency as saying.

Hasan noted that the US, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK did not support one of the statements proposed to a declaration by Indonesia, a host country, and elaborated their own one that touched upon the situation in Ukraine condemning Russia.

Other G20 delegations did not accept the new wording of the paragraph and, thus, the ministers failed to reach consensus, the minister added, also saying that the participants were still grateful to Indonesia for the organization of the event.

The ministers' meeting is among many others at the ministerial level that took place in Bali ahead of the G20 summit, which is scheduled for November. Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency this year and hosts different events of the group.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Indonesia Italy United Kingdom Japan November Event Industry

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court orders release of 25 kiln worker ..

Lahore High Court orders release of 25 kiln workers

1 minute ago
 COAS visits flood-hit areas in Badin

COAS visits flood-hit areas in Badin

1 minute ago
 MPA Baryar calls on CM Punjab

MPA Baryar calls on CM Punjab

1 minute ago
 Harris to Meet With Japanese, S. Korean Leaders Du ..

Harris to Meet With Japanese, S. Korean Leaders During Abe State Funeral - Senio ..

1 minute ago
 Moldovan Leader Says Discussed Bilateral Cooperati ..

Moldovan Leader Says Discussed Bilateral Cooperation With Scholz Amid Conflict i ..

6 minutes ago
 Europe faces dilemma on Russians fleeing Putin's d ..

Europe faces dilemma on Russians fleeing Putin's draft

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.