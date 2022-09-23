Meeting of G20 Trade Ministers Ends Without Final Declaration Due to Split Over Ukraine : Zulkifli Hasan

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The meeting between trade, investment, and industry ministers of the G20 countries in Bali ended without a joint declaration due to geopolitical differences amid the situation in Ukraine, Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Friday.

"Out of 27 paragraphs (of a common declaration), 26 were agreed on and one was not. The paragraph that was not agreed upon concerns geopolitical issues. There was no consensus," the minister was quoted by the national ANTARA news agency as saying.

Hasan noted that the US, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK did not support one of the statements proposed to a declaration by Indonesia, a host country, and elaborated their own one that touched upon the situation in Ukraine condemning Russia.

Other G20 delegations did not accept the new wording of the paragraph and, thus, the ministers failed to reach consensus, the minister added, also saying that the participants were still grateful to Indonesia for the organization of the event.

The ministers' meeting is among many others at the ministerial level that took place in Bali ahead of the G20 summit, which is scheduled for November. Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency this year and hosts different events of the group.