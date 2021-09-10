UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Heads Of Russian, US, Israeli Security Councils May Be Held In October - Lapid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The next meeting of heads of security councils of Russia, the United States and Israel may be held in October, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Sputnik.

"We are considering it ...

there is a possibility for a meeting maybe next month. Basically, all parties involved believe that this is a positive mechanism of discussion, and I think there is going to be other meetings ... in the near future," Lapid said.

The heads of the security councils of the three countries previously met in June 2019 to discuss the situation in Syria.

